Good Samaritan remembered at community vigil

Sunset Park is mourning a good Samaritan.

Yong Zheng, 46, was stabbed to death when he tried to stop a fight outside an illegal gambling den on Seventh Avenue and 57th Street Feb. 26. He is survived by his wife, two children, mother and sister.

Three other men were stabbed during the fight and were in stable condition.

William Smith, 45, was arrested and charged with murder, robbery and three counts of assault. Cops said other suspects are being sought.

A vigil was held at the scene of the attack March 3.

“We’re all going to be missing a soul in our community,” said Louie Liu, president of the Brooklyn Asian Civilian Patrol. “We all wanted to be there to show all our strength and affection to Mr. Yong Zheng’s family.”

Signs at the vigil included messages such as “Mr. Zheng is our hero,” “Rest in peace,” and “Stop the violence.”

“Community members around the neighborhood came together to honor his memory and to support the family he left behind,” said Councilmember Carlos Menchaca.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Zheng’s family.

“We have received so much love and support from everyone within one day,” said organizer Kathy Guan.

Guan said Zheng’s widow, Jin Zhao, will use some of the money to help another man who was seriously injured in the attack.

“She would like to share some of the donation funds after the funeral costs to Liu Yong Fa to help with his recovery, because this would be what her deceased husband [would’ve wanted],” Guan said.