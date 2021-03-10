Police Beat: Man arrested in assault at Fort Hamilton Parkway supermarket, woman assaulted in Bath Beach bank

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

SLASHED WITH BOXCUTTER

A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man outside a grocery store on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 67th Street March 7. Cops said the men were arguing at around 11 a.m. when the suspect slashed the 51-year-old victim in the neck with a boxcutter.

STOLEN TIRES

Tires were stolen from a car parked on Sixth Avenue and 68th Street March 6. Cops said the owner returned to his car at 6:37 a.m. and discovered that the tires were missing.

CROOK NABS BAG

A crook burglarized a car while the owner was inside a dry-cleaning store on Fifth Avenue and 84th Street March 5. Cops said the thief entered the unlocked vehicle at 1:35 p.m. and stole a small bag containing credit cards.

TOOL TIME

A thief stole power tools from a car on Fourth and Ovington avenues March 3. The 63-year-old victim told police the tools were worth $3,000. Cops said there was no broken glass and the window was left open.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

ATTACKED IN BANK

A 65-year-old woman was assaulted in a bank on 86th and Bay 17th streets March 6. Police said that around 6:40 a.m. a man in his mid-30s hit the woman in the back with a garbage can and pushed her out of the lobby.

ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a pharmacy on New Utrecht Avenue and Liberty Pole Boulevard March 2. Cops said the teen entered the store at 11:50 a.m., stole batteries and condoms, broke a metal counter and hit a store employee in the leg.

PHONE PHONY

A 62-year-old Dyker Heights man was the victim of a phone scam March 5. Cops said the man called an Amazon customer service number to make a return but ended up speaking to an impostor, who asked him to buy four $500 gift cards in order to process the refunding. The crook took the victim’s credit card information and stole approximately $10,000.

CAN’T MAKE THIS UP

A crook stole $2,000 in cosmetics from a pharmacy on Kings Highway and West 12th Street March 6. Cops said the crook entered the store at around 5:30 p.m., grabbed the items and fled.