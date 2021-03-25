Police Beat: Man arrested in knifepoint robbery in Gravesend deli, crooks pull up next to victim in SUV, rob him in Dyker

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ATTACKED DURING WALK

A 64-year-old man was robbed on 13th Avenue and 85th Street March 16. Cops said an SUV pulled up next to him while he was walking at 7:30 p.m. The occupants – three women and a man – called him over to the car, swiped a gold pendant and drove away.

STEAL PURSE IN PARK

Two men stole a woman’s purse from a park bench on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 66th Street March 17. Cops said the crooks approached the 47-year-old victim at 8 p.m., grabbed the bag and fled on e-bikes. The woman said the thieves wore dark clothing.

CROOK NABS WALLET

A thief stole a 46-year-old woman’s wallet in a grocery store on Eighth Avenue and 63rd Street March 21. The woman realized the wallet was missing when she was at the register. It contained $400 and credit cards.

NO DELIVERY

A package was stolen from an apartment building on Fourth Avenue and 101st Street March 20. Cops said the thief entered the building at 3:25 p.m. and swiped a FedEx delivery worth $3,200.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

NABBED FOR ASSAULT

A 35-year-old man was arrested for strangling and robbing his 39-year-old girlfriend on 86th and Bay 31st streets March 14. Cops said the couple were arguing at 6:20 p.m. when the man pushed the woman to the floor and stole her phone and keys. The victim had bruises on her arm.

ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT

A 40-year-old man was arrested for robbing and attacking a deli worker on Avenue S and West Sixth Street March 15. Cops said the man entered the deli at 9:50 p.m., put the employee in a chokehold, held a knife to his neck and said, “Give me the money from the register.” He fled with $250.

GETTING HIS KICKS

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for trying to rob a 13-year-old boy on Bay Parkway and 86th Street March 19. Cops said the suspect approached the victim at 7:14 p.m. and said, “You want a fight? Run your pockets.” When he was arrested he kicked the police car, causing $250 in damage.


CARD CROOK

A crook stole an 18-year-old woman’s wallet and credit cards on Bath Avenue and Bay 34th Street March 21. The thief later used one of the cards to make an unauthorized purchase at a nearby deli.

