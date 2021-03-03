State Senate honors the late Dr. Jaber

The State Senate passed a resolution honoring the late Dr. Ahmad Jaber Feb. 9.

Jaber, co-founder of the Arab American Association of New York, died in December at age 73.

During a speech in the Senate chamber, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes called Jaber’s death a tremendous loss to the community and the state.

“He didn’t care whether you were at the top of the pyramid or the lowest of the low,” Gounardes said. “Everyone to him was equal and he treated everyone with incredible dignity, care and respect.”

Jaber was born in the Palestinian village of Yamoun and was the youngest of five children. He came to the U.S. in 1964 and worked at Lutheran Medical Center, with which he was affiliated his entire career.

Jaber later became a board-certified OB-GYN and started a private practice in Bay Ridge. He founded the National Arab-American Medical Association in 1975.

Throughout his career, he helped many newly arriving immigrants from Arab nations and was known for his generosity, compassion and reputation as a bridge builder. He also delivered 5,000 babies.

“He was a friend and someone I continue to respect and admire, both for the meaningful work he did to stand up for the rights of his fellow Arab-Americans and bring people closer together, as well as the new life he brought into the world as a doctor,” said Gounardes.