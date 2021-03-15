Target opens at Ceasar’s Bay Shopping Center

After years of waiting, shoppers finally welcomed Target to the Ceasar’s Bay Shopping Center this week.
Although the grand opening was Sunday, March 14, the store opened a few days earlier.
Target’s new Bay Parkway location, which is about 88,000 square feet, is considered a small-format store. It takes over the spot previously occupied by Toys ‘R’ Us.
The store provides the same diverse products people would expect from a Target and includes a grocery area, a CVS Pharmacy and a Starbucks.
Target announced it would join the shopping center nearly two years ago and the company says it has created 200 jobs.
Target now has 22 small-format locations and 86 total stores in the greater New York City area.
The shopping center is also home to Best Buy, Kohl’s and Olive Garden.