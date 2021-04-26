Fontbonne starts season with doubleheader split

Izzy Chan is tagged out at third base trying to stretch a double into a triple.

After missing the 2020 softball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bonnies were more than ready for opening day in Staten Island against the Vikings of St. Joseph by the Sea.

It was hard for Fontbonne to sit out last season. With a senior-laden lineup and college scholarship pitcher Anna Acevedo, the team was heavily favored to go to the state championships.

Despite a turnover to mainly sophomores and juniors, Coach Frank Marinello said his young team is ready to establish itself after a winter of constant practice.

Fontbonne 4, St. Joseph 3

Kayla Rolon scored on a wild pitch in the first inning to give Fontbonne a 1-0 lead. After giving up a leadoff double to start the second inning, Ella Decrescenzo struck out the next three batters to extinguish an early Viking scoring threat.

In the fourth inning, with two out and runners on first and third, Izzy Chan doubled off the centerfield wall to drive home two runs. She was thrown out trying to stretch her hit into a triple.

In the fifth, with one out and a runner on second, shortstop Santina Arena threw the Vikings’ batter out at first and the runner from second was cut down on the relay to home plate for an inning-ending double play.

Haley Ballard led off the seventh inning with double to deep centerfield and scored on an infield error to give Fontbonne a 4-0 lead. The lead quickly evaporated in the bottom of the seventh when the Vikings rallied for three runs, but Fontbonne hung on to win 4-3.

St. Joseph 14, Fontbonne 8

Fontbonne’s second game was a slugfest from the outset. First baseman Kayla Rolon was 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple. Ballard was 3-for-3 with three singles. With the Bonnies trailing 9-8, the Vikings scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to win 14-8.