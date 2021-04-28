Group raises $5.6K for church food pantry

Non-profit organization Bay Ridge Cares gave a $5,600 check to the Fourth Avenue Presbyterian Church at a “Stock the Pantry” event April 19.

The money, which was raised online, will help the church feed hundreds of Bay Ridge residents.

“We’ve always been at the forefront of food insecurities here in the community,” said Bay Ridge Cares President Karen Tadross, who presented the check. “In the last year, those insecurities have magnified. There are so many families in dire need of food and this is a direct way to get the food in their hands.”

Pastor David Aja-Sigmon and volunteers feed people twice a week and are aided by local residents who drive by and drop off food.