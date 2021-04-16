Mr. Tang closes after 35 years

Mr. Tang, a favorite of Bay Ridgeites for more than three decades, has closed.

The Chinese restaurant on Third Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway opened in the mid-1980s with a full-service dining room but in later years became take-out only.

Robert Howe, former president of the Third Avenue Merchants Association, said Mr. Tang will be missed.

“As a former restaurant owner, it is sad to see the decimation that the lockdown has caused the small local restaurants, especially the ones who have withstood decades of economic ups and downs,” Howe said. “Mr. Tang’s has been around for decades and heralded the new high-end, cutting-edge Asian cuisine we all expect today when we dine out.”

Sheila Brody, owner of Green Spa & Wellness Center, said Mr. Tang was a big part of her childhood.

“Every Friday my sister, mom and I would pick up our order and head home to have our spread,” Brody said.

Mr. Tang joins a long list of restaurants that have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Kim Chee, My Thai Café and Embers Steakhouse.