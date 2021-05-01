Street will bear name of beloved BRAVO volunteer

A Bay Ridge street is being renamed for a local hero.

Family and friends of Lt. Walter Nelson Jr. will honor him at a ceremony on Colonial Road and 68th Street May 1. Councilman Justin Brannan will host the event, which begins at 10:30 a.m.

Nelson, an EMS officer and BRAVO volunteer, died in May 2014 at age 59. He joined BRAVO in 1978. The organization was instrumental in launching his career in the Emergency Medical Service, according to President Anthony V. Napoli Jr.

“Walter could not be more deserving of this honor,” Napoli told this paper. “He was a dedicated volunteer who had an absolute love for serving his community.”

Nelson served as BRAVO’s communication officer and training officer. He was named a lifetime member of the group in 2011.

His son Kristofor has begun something of a family tradition.

“Kristofor continued in his footsteps by becoming an EMT and serving as BRAVO’s training officer,” Napoli said. “Kristofor recruited his father to return to his instructor roots and continue to teach specialized classes at BRAVO.”

The classroom in which Nelson taught was renamed for him in 2015.