Fifth Avenue is the picture of fun during art walk

On Saturday, Oct. 17, the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District hosted “Street Walk,” an outdoor art walk at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 79th Street.

Throughout the day, attendees were able to check out artwork by Adelphi Academy students and listen to local performers.

“Since our street festivals and weekend walks have been canceled due to the virus, we’ve had to consider new and creative ways of providing engaging, fun and safe programming to the public,” said Amanda Zenteno, executive director of the BID, who added that the walk “was designed to be an impromptu pop-up event with arts, music and fun activities that folks walking the avenue could accidentally stumble upon.”

To keep the event small, the BID targeted a single intersection and partnered with the nearby businesses and other local organizations.

Adelphi Academy set up a mini art gallery and Skinflints hosted local sidewalk performers who played acoustic covers and originals. Sherwin Williams set up a lemonade stand and local artist Hildos displayed some of her latest portraits. A prize wheel offered gift certificates to Fifth Avenue businesses.

The event was made possible through the BID’s Avenue NYC grant.

Following the Arts on the Avenue project, during which benches were adorned with artwork, the BID discussed planning mini-popup events around the benches. “Street Walk” will likely continue as an ongoing series of events on different corners along Fifth Avenue.

“It was heartwarming to hear from residents that our event provided them a chance to re-engage with the Bay Ridge community,” said Zenteno. “Especially during these challenging and uncertain times, it is important to raise spirits and remind people that maintaining a sense of community will keep Bay Ridge strong and resilient.”