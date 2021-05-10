Cyclones open season with road win in Carolina

The Brooklyn Cyclones began their season in the reconfigured High-A East Division with an 8-2 win over the Asheville Tourists in North Carolina May 4. New manager Ed Blankmeyer took his team straight from spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla., to the famous McCormack Stadium, the home of the Brooklyn Dodgers’ Carolina affiliate from 1946-55.

Brooklyn controlled the game from the beginning. Brett Baty (2-for-4, 3 RBIs) drove in the first runs for a 2-0 first-inning lead. Shortstop Ronny Mauricio went 2-for-4 with a run scored and catcher Heyden Senger was 2-for-5 with a home run and a double.

Starting pitcher Josh Walker was brilliant. After limited duty in 2019, he busted out with a career performance, pitching five scoreless, no-hit innings and striking out eight.