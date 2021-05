A 5-year-old boy was hit by a smart car on Ocean Avenue and Avenue S May 2.

Cops said the boy ran into the street at 4:48 p.m. and was hit by a car heading north on Ocean Avenue.

The boy was taken Maimonides Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

The New York Post said the driver lost control of the car and hit a tree before he hit the boy.

No arrests have been made.