Fontbonne rolls on with Rolon

From May 10-15, the Fontbonne varsity softball team went 4-0-1. A major contributor to the Bonnies’ success has been their hot-hitting senior first baseman, Kayla Rolon, who is headed to college on a softball scholarship. At the mid-season mark, Rolon is hitting .578 in 64 at-bats. Along with her team-leading average, Rolon has hit six home runs, seven doubles, five triples, 40 RBIs and 26 runs scored.

In two of last week’s games, Rolon was a big part of decisive victories. She led the Bonnies to a 10-0 win over the St. Saviour Pandas, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Ella DeCresnzo struck out 12 Pandas for the shutout. Then Rolon had a “bust out” game against the St. Edmund Prep Eagles, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run for five RBIs. Nicole Petrillo and Ashly Konner combined for seven strikeouts to limit the Eagles to four runs on six hits and Fontbonne won 12-4.