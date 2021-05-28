Generally Speaking: We remember and honor the fallen

In commemoration of Memorial Day, let’s pause and take the time at 3 p.m. join in the annual National Moment of Remembrance, which encourages all Americans to hold a minute of silence to honor and remember the sacrifices of our nation’s fallen military heroes, who are never forgotten.

At 11 a.m., the Brooklyn Memorial Day Motorcade will commence from Third Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway and proceed to Marine Avenue, then Fort Hamilton Parkway and then to the Brooklyn VA Hospital for a wreath-laying ceremony.

When that event ends, many of the participating veterans will reassemble for a special Memorial Day tribute and program at John Paul Jones Park, Fourth Avenue and 101st Street, which will be moderated by Air Force veteran Ray Aalbue, chairman of the United Military Veterans of Kings County.

In addition to the loss of the traditional Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade for the past two years, we similarly miss the highly successful Memorial Day concerts held for more than 20 years at Green-Wood Cemetery, which for many years featured the young and talented musicians of the ISO Symphonic Band, conducted by Brian Worsdale and Paul Corn.

* * *

Msgr. David Cassato, pastor of St. Athanasius Church, Bay Parkway and 61st Street, held his annual Blessing of the Bikes. Cassato also serves as the deputy chief chaplain for the NYPD. Two motorcycle cops from the Highway District had their bikes blessed as they directed traffic on the busy Bay Parkway thoroughfare.

Msgr. David Cassato greets two NYPD motorcycle officers. Ebrooklyn media photos by Ted General

A row of bikes in front of St. Athanasius Church. Ebrooklyn media photos by Ted General

