Meet Ari Kagan: City Council candidate for the 47th District

Ari Kagan says he’s the man for the job.

Kagan is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 47th City Council District, which includes Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate. Since 2014, the seat has been held by Democrat Mark Treyger, who is term-limited.

The Gravesend resident emigrated with his family from Belarus in 1993. He was elected Democratic leader of the 45th Assembly District in 2012, is president of Bay Democrats and worked for Comptrollers John Liu and Scott Stringer. He is currently Treyger’s director of district operations.

Kagan told this paper his campaign will focus on problems that have arisen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The next councilmember must focus on helping every resident to recover and find stability in a post pandemic world – and that Southern Brooklyn is not left behind in the recovery,” Kagan said. “I am committed to strong investments in our public institutions like hospitals and schools, as well as senior programs and libraries. We also need to help small businesses in these challenging times.”

He said helping his constituents avoid financial ruin will be a priority.

“I will fight to ensure post-pandemic recovery includes grants to small businesses, help to small homeowners, vocational/trade courses, overcoming the digital divide, and rental assistance to the families on the brink of eviction,” he said.

If elected, he says he’ll work with the new city administration and local leaders to provide an accessible multipurpose community center and improved banking services in Coney Island.

Kagan said he strongly opposes the “Defund NYPD” movement.

“Police reform should not be done at the expense of public safety,” he said. “I will use public hearings in City Hall in order to bring greater transparency to work of city agencies, like NYCHA, the Department of Education or the Department of Parks.”

Kagan’s Democratic opponents in the June 22 primary are Alec Brook-Krasny, Joseph Packer and Steven Patzer. Republican Mark Szuszkiewicz is also in the race.