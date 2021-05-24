Midwood stings Fort Hamilton to open season

Midwood 18, Fort Hamilton 0

After the 2020 football season was canceled due the COVID pandemic, on April 5 the PSAL finally gave clearance for high schools to lift the pause and resume play. Resurrecting his dormant team, Fort Hamilton head coach Dan Perez quickly prepared his varsity squad for a six-game abbreviated season that began May 15 against the Midwood Hornets.

“I’m glad the PSAL allowed us to play,” Perez said. “I didn’t want the seniors to go without a season before they graduated.”

In fact, the spring season allowed one late-blooming senior to shine as he took over the starting quarterback position as a “walk-on.” With the transfer of the team’s former quarterback, members of the varsity recruited Chris Gunawan to try out for the team.

In his first game of organized football, Gunawan (2 completions on 8 attempts) was steady and showed poise under fire as the Tigers faced a surging Midwood team. The Hornets scored early to gain an 18-0 lead at the half for the eventual win.

“Our defense played well holding Midwood scoreless in the second half,” said Perez. “Despite the score, Chris looked good at quarterback for his first game ever. He has talent and shows promise.”