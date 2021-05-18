Step by step: Summer Stroll is back on the schedule

Summer Stroll is back on its feet.

The popular series of street festivals was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but public health experts have given the go-ahead for outdoor events.

The strolls will be held on Third Avenue on July 9 and 16 and Aug. 6 and 13. Exact locations are to be determined. The events will include food, music and entertainment.

Bay Ridge will also host Fifth Avenue Open Streets on June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 29. The festivals will take place between 72nd and 85th streets and offer a variety of entertainment and outdoor dining options.

“Bay Ridge has become the gold standard for summer strolls and street festivals,” said Robert Howe, former president of the Merchants of Third Avenue. “It is appropriate that we once again lead the way to the reopening of our communities and the return to normalcy.”

Fifth Avenue Open Streets festivals will be held the last Friday of each month from June through October. Ebrooklyn media/file photos

Amanda Zenteno of the Fifth Avenue BID said programming space will be available for the Bay Ridge community.

Vendors who are interested in participating in Summer Stroll can contact merchantsofthirdavenue@gmail.com. For a table at Fifth Avenue Open Streets, contact info@bayridgebid.com.