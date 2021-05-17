Thousands clog streets during Pro-Palestine rally

Bella Hadid at the rally in Bay Ridge.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators held a massive rally in Bay Ridge May 15, a day after the 73rd anniversary of the creation of the state of Israel.

Thousands of people marched along Third and Fifth avenues waving Palestinian flags and chanting, “Free Palestine.” There were also demonstrations in Sunset Park.

The rally goes to Sunset Park. Photos courtesy of Cathy Williams

Some protesters climbed on buses and street poles and others set off fireworks. Demonstrators also blocked traffic on the Gowanus Expressway and at the entrance to the Verrazzano Bridge.

Demonstrators block the Gowanus Expressway. Image via Citizen App

No arrests were made, according to the NYPD.

Supermodel Bella Hadid was among the protesters.

“To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place … it feels whole,” she said on Instagram.

Demonstrators in Bay Ridge. Photos courtesy of Bella Hadid Instagram

Israel’s official Twitter account criticized Hadid for taking part in the demonstration.

“When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State,” it said. “This shouldn’t be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you.”