Xaverian rallies to beat Fontbonne

In their first meeting of the season, the Xaverian Clippers hosted division rival Fontbonne on Shore Road.

Izzy Chin’s deep sacrifice fly to right field scored Bella Wren to give the Bonnies a 4-3 fourth-inning lead. Xaverian freshman Melanie Schneider tied the game with an RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth.

Laura Neoli opened the fifth with a single and Santina Arena’s infield hit scored her to put Fontbonne up 5-4. In the bottom half, Alissa Dalo hit an inside-the-park home run to give the Clippers a 7-5 lead. Schneider followed with a home run to center to put Xaverian up 8-5.

The Clippers shut the Bonnies down over the next two innings and scored another run to win 9-5.