Annex to historic Greenpoint bank transformed into residences

From brooklyneagle.com

Bank described as a ‘temple’ and a ‘fortress’



Sales have been launched for a historic conversion of an annex to a historic Greenpoint bank into condos.

The renovated building, developed by Slate Property Group, shows off more of the historic, domed bank itself, according to observers.

The historic Greenpoint Savings Bank building itself was designed by New York architect team Helmle & Huberty in 1906. Steeped in neoclassical style and tradition, the bank has been described as both a "temple" and a "fortress" in one of Brooklyn's most iconic neighborhoods.

The annex, now known as 1080 Lorimer after its address, has been restored into 29 condo units, with the project’s redesign led by architecture firm PKSB. This includes a complete facade replacement utilizing simple materials to create a modern structure honoring the original building’s neoclassical features.

1080 Lorimer’s resident lounge and courtyard offers a close-up view to the inspiring fish-scale-shingled dome topping the historic building.

“Our goal for 1080 Lorimer was to preserve the history of the building while creating a one-of-a-kind residence that can’t be found anywhere else in the city. I’m confident we’ve done just that,” said Martin Nussbaum, founding partner of Slate Property Group. “We’re excited to be working with MNS [real estate brokerage] on the project.”

The building is offering duplexes, and one- to three-bedroom homes. Pricing will range from approximately $995,000 to $3,500,000.

The project was approved by Brooklyn Community Board 1 and the Landmarks Preservation Commission in 2016, according to New York YIMBY.–>

Describing the original Greenpoint Savings Bank building, a Landmarks Historic District Preservation report in 1982 said, “The impressive Manhattan Avenue façade of the bank boasts an imposing recessed portico with four Greek Doric columns topped by a frieze of trygliphs and metopes that are adorned with medallions. A triangular pediment crowns the portico.”

The same report describes the annex in its original condition, built in 1954, as “undistinguished.”

The Capital One branch inside the historic bank building, at 807 Manhattan Ave., closed in 2020, according to news reports.