Baty’s bat leads Cyclones’ offense

This will be Brett Baty’s second time playing for Brooklyn. After success (.357) with the Mets’ Rookie Kingsport team in 2019, Baty was promoted to Brooklyn late in the season to help the Cyclones on their New York Penn League championship run. Now in his second minor league season, Baty is the Mets’ number four prospect. Playing a solid third base and hitting a robust .373, the Mets’ 2019 first round draft pick has claimed the cleanup spot in Brooklyn’s batting order.

Initially in 2019, Cyclones manager Edgardo Alfonzo was impressed with the six-foot-three 19-year-old from Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas when he joined the team in late August. “He looks like a college guy, not a high school guy,” said Alfonzo. “He has a really good approach to the plate and should move up the organization quickly.”

When asked about his approach to the game, Baty stated, “I’m going to stay within myself and not be too flashy. Also, I’m going to work the count and continue to hit the ball up the middle and work on my defense.”

Using that approach, Baty has had two explosive signature games thus far this season. On May 18 against the Hudson Valley Renegades, he went 4-for-5 with 4 RBIs in a 14-0 win. On June 1 on a road trip to Lakewood, Baty went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and 3 RBIs for an 11-5 win.

“The pandemic slowed down his development process,” said Cyclones manager Ed Blankmeyer. “He likely lost 500 at bats last season. You can only wonder where he’d be now.”

Summing up Baty as a prospect, Blankmeyer said, “He has power and a good arm. His defensive skills have improved dramatically. He has a good approach and good awareness of the strike zone. There are better days ahead for him.”