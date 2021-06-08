Brooklyn man charged with sex assault of woman he followed home from subway

From brooklyneagle.com

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez on Monday announced that a Flatbush man has been charged with assault, burglary, sexual abuse, forcible touching and other charges for allegedly following a woman from the subway to her apartment building and attacking the victim during an attempted rape.



Gonzalez identified the defendant as Kareem Gilmore, 32, of Flatbush. He was arraigned before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Jill Konviser on an indictment in which he is charged with first-, second- and third-degree burglary, second- and third-degree assault, sexual abuse, forcible touching, criminal trespass and related charges.

Gilmore was released on $20,000 bail and ordered to return to court on July 8, 2021. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the top count.



The district attorney said that, according to the investigation, on March 27, 2021, at approximately 2:40 a.m., the defendant allegedly followed the 24-year-old victim for four blocks, from the Beverly Road 2/5 subway station to her apartment building.



After noticing that the defendant followed her into the building, the victim began to run up the stairs. The defendant allegedly caught the victim on the stairs and dragged her to the ground where he attempted to remove her dress and underwear. He allegedly touched his hand to the victim’s genital area and tried to unbutton his pants.



During the attack, the victim was able to escape Gilmore, according to the charges. A neighbor heard the commotion in the stairwell, came to his door to see what was going on and allegedly saw the defendant fleeing towards the front door of the building.



The indictment charges that Gilmore punched the victim about her head and body several times with a closed fist during the attack and slammed her head into the stairs, causing bruising to the victim’s legs, bleeding and swelling to her face, pain to her head and fear of further physical injury.



Video surveillance from outside the victim’s apartment building shows Gilmore following the victim into the building shortly before the attack and fleeing shortly after. The victim identified the defendant from the surveillance video. In addition, the defendant identified himself from the surveillance video, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Gonzalez said, “This defendant is alleged to have followed the victim for several blocks before ambushing her in a violent attack. No woman in Brooklyn should feel unsafe walking the streets at night or in the refuge of their own homes.”



The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Daniel Newcombe of the District Attorney’s Special Victims Bureau.