Fontbonne JV advances to Brooklyn-Queens finals

During the regular season, first-seeded Fontbonne (8-1) and second-seeded Xaverian (6-3) split a pair. At the JV semi-finals, Brooklyn’s top two BQCHSAA teams faced each other for the right to advance to the Brooklyn-Queens Championship.

The Bonnies took a quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Ashley Konner’s three-run homer. Led by Kristen Russo (3-for-4), the Bonnies took a 6-1 third-inning lead after five straight singles.

By the sixth inning, the Clippers had cut Fontbonne’s lead to 11-6. After cutting it to 11-9 with three runs in the seventh inning, they had runners on second and third with two out to set up the dramatic close to the game.

A hot smash to left field scored Xaverian’s runner from third. Fontbonne’s left fielder Eda Teitel fielded the ball on one hop and threw a bullet to catcher Izzy Chan, who ended the game by tagging the second Clipper runner attempting to score.

“Wow, what a team win today,” said JV coach Mark Surdyka. “Everyone who played contributed to this game. Kudos go out to Ashley Konner, who got us on the board early and showed heart and fight on the mound to get this win against a very tough Xaverian team.”