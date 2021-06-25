Generally Speaking: Cathedral Club holds installation dinner

Pasqualino “Pat” Russo, a prominent attorney with the law firm Windels Marx, was sworn in for a second term as president of the Cathedral Club of Brooklyn by Justice Vincent Del Giudice of the New York State Court of Claims on June 21. The event was held at Gargiulo’s, 2911 West 15th Street in Coney Island. Founded in 1900, the club is a Catholic lay organization for the Brooklyn Diocese, which covers parishes in Brooklyn and Queens. Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, the head of the diocese, is the club’s spiritual leader.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club – like civic and fraternal organizations across the country – was compelled to suspend in-person meetings and events, so its board of governors re-elected the 2020 executive officers for another term. Those officers, including Russo, are Vice President Antonio Biondi, Treasurer Richard Re and Recording Secretary William Guarinello.

Also sworn in for another term were the club’s board of governors: Brian Long, Brian Baslin, Domenick Cama, Mark Cipolla, Martin Cottingham, Craig Eaton, Marty Golden, John Gilhooly, Joseph Guarinello, Christopher Hannan, Vincent Ianneill, Frank Keating, Vincent LeVien, Michael Long, James McHugh, Michael Perrette and George Prezioso.

Guarinello, a life member of the Club, president and CEO of HeartShare Human Services of New York and chairman of Community Board 11, emceed the program. The guest speaker was Msgr. David Cassato, pastor of Bensonhurst’s St. Athanasius Church and NYPD deputy chief of chaplains. He is also affectionately known as the “Pope of Bensonhurst.” Rev. Tom Pettei, pastor of Resurrection Ascension Parish of Rego Park, gave the invocation, and Msgr. Joseph Grimaldi, pastor of St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish in Mill Basin, extended his blessing of the event.

Msgr. David Cassato addresses the gathering.