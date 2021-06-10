Generally Speaking: St. Patrick’s Church hosts Corpus Christi procession

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bay Ridge commemorated the Holy Feast of Corpus Christi – the Solemnity of the body and blood of Jesus Christ – on June 6 with a somber procession on the streets near the church. A member of the clergy carries a gold-plated monstrance containing a Eucharistic consecrated host, and stops are made at small outdoor pop-up altars set on the sidewalks near the middle of each street. Here is where the priest incenses the monstrance, prays and reads from the Gospel.

Rev. Gerard Sauer, the pastor of St. Patrick’s, led the procession with musical accompaniment by pipers from Xaverian High School.

St. Patrick’s is the oldest Catholic Church in Southwest Brooklyn.

Parochial Vicar Rev. Michael Falce under the canopy holding the monstrance.

Parishioners gather around the sidewalk altar on 96th Street.

***

Hey kids, we’re back! The Ragamuffin Parade Committee met in a Zoom session June 7 and unanimously agreed to move forward with the popular colorful kiddie parade on Saturday, Oct. 2, pending the approval of the parade permit by the NYPD.

Ragamuffin Treasurer Ilene Sacco, an attorney and former president of the 68th Precinct Community Council, has secured parade permits in years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and sounded fairly optimistic about securing one for this year’s parade. Tentative plans call for following the traditional parade route along Third Avenue from 76th to 92nd Street.

The group has booked the Bay Ridge Manor for its 2021 fund-raising luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Other officers of the Ragamuffin Committee are President Rose Gangi, Vice President David Annarummo and Secretary Jeanine Condon.

***

June 14 is Flag Day. This year marks the 244th anniversary of the American flag. However, the Sons of the Revolution in New York State have informed us they once again won’t be able to hold the NYC Flag Day Parade along lower Broadway from City Hall Park to Fraunces Tavern because they were unable to secure a parade permit.