Holy Cross celebrates opening of new outreach center

A grand opening celebration for the new Holy Cross Brooklyn Outreach Center (HCBOC) facility was held June 5.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony included speeches from elected officials, community leaders and members of the HCBOC.

The new center, at 6022 Fourth Ave., will serve as a food and clothing pantry to all in need.

The HCBOC was established in 2013 as a charitable organization open to all communities in order to promote philanthropy throughout the New York area.

HCBOC President Maria Vasaka-Monioudis led the event with opening statements, thanking all who made the day possible.

Sandy Vallas, left, with elected officials and members of the Holy Cross Brooklyn Outreach Center.



“This has been a dream of ours since we formed in 2013 and today that dream is a reality,” she said.

Vasaka-Monioudis also thanked Sandy and Venetia Vallas, who donated a year’s rental expenses for the center and a year’s insurance expenses for its delivery truck in memory of their father, Theodore Vallas, who died earlier this year.

“May his memory be eternal and may he be watching over you and your beautiful families always,” she said.

Sandy Vallas said he’s happy to help the center enrich the community.

“It’s a great thing they’re doing here,” he said. “The center is to help people in need, whether it’s food, clothes, just a shoulder to cry on or a helping hand.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, state Senator Andrew Gounardes and Assemblymember Michael Tannousis attended the grand opening.

“This organization does tremendous work by members of the Greek Orthodox church,” said Malliotakis. “I’m also proud because I’m Greek and of Greek Orthodox faith and I see how they are doing so much to help those in need.”

“This is an organization that has been doing great work for more than a decade to help serve the needy in our community,” said Gounardes. “This has been a dream come true.”

“This symbolizes what it’s about to be a citizen of our great nation and great city,” said Tannousis. “I’m happy to be here to support the cause and I look forward to working with them to help the less fortunate in our society.”

Former Brooklyn Borough President Marty Markowitz also had praise for the organization.

“Holy Cross and your outreach center, thank you for doing the Lord’s work,” he said.

The center is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations of non-perishable food, gently used clothes and shoes are welcome.