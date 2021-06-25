Maimonides to build freestanding ER at old Victory campus

Members of Maimonides Medical Center and elected officials celebrate the groundbreaking of the new freestanding emergency department at the old Victory Memorial Hospital.

Maimonides Medical Center officially announced at a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday that it will take over the old Victory Memorial Hospital at 9036 Seventh Ave. in southwest Brooklyn.

The new space will include a 15,000-square-foot freestanding emergency department, the first one in southern Brooklyn. It will be staffed all year long by around 75 health care professionals, including 20 board certified emergency medicine specialists.

“Turning the former Victory Memorial site into a modern emergency care center is a huge win for the communities of Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights,” said Maimonides Medical Center President and CEO Kenneth Gibbs. “This groundbreaking marks another key investment we are making in Brooklyn to better serve our neighbors and improve outcomes for those who need emergency care.”

It is expected to serve more than 16,000 patients in its first year of operation.

The former Victory Memorial Hospital shuttered in 2008. In 2009 the site was acquired by SUNY Downstate, which renamed it SUNY Downstate at Bay Ridge and built an urgent care center there.

Dr. John Marshall, chair of emergency medicine at Maimonides Medical Center, said that the new department is important for the community.

“We know there is significant demand in the community to receive compassionate, patient-centered care close to home,” he said. “This new facility will accommodate walk-up and ambulance arrivals and will have the latest technology on site to provide quick and efficient diagnosis and treatment for our patients.”

Elected officials who were on hand for the ceremony also praised the move.

“Having Maimonides Hospital nearby has always been a great asset to Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights, but having their modern emergency care center right here in our backyard at the former Victory Memorial site will be an absolute game changer,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. “This a colossal win for our community and something we’ve been working on together for quite a while.”

“Those who need emergency care will have access to the clinical excellence and exceptional patient care that medical personnel from Maimonides provide, and patients and their families will be able to use this upgraded, modern care facility for years to come,” said State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. “The groundbreaking of this new department shows our commitment to keep pace with the latest standards in the delivery of healthcare services, and I’m grateful to see this investment advance the health needs of our community.”

Michael Antoniades, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Maimonides Medical Center, with the hospital’s president and CEO, Kenneth Gibbs.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said, “Today is an exciting day for the Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Bensonhurst community, as Maimonides Medical Center broke ground on its 15,000-square-foot freestanding emergency department at the site of the former Victory Memorial Hospital. For decades, Maimonides has served Southern Brooklyn, and this new facility will expand access and enhance quality care for the residents of our community. We look forward to the day we cut the ribbon and officially open this center.”