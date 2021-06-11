Pictures: OLA marks Feast of Corpus Christi

Our Lady of Angels Church, 7320 Fourth Ave., held its outdoor Corpus Christi procession June 6.

The Feast of Corpus Christi is commonly used as an opportunity for public Eucharistic processions, which serve as a sign of common faith and adoration. It is also known as the Feast of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, which celebrates the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

“I am grateful to God that we were able to have our Corpus Christi procession this year,” said Father Kevin Abels, the pastor of OLA. “The procession shows our parishioners’ devotion and love to Jesus in the blessed sacrament, and our desire on the part of our parish to make him known in our beautiful streets of Bay Ridge.”

A procession was also held at St. Patrick’s Church.