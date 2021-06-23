Viking Fest celebrates 20th anniversary

Serena Pecora enjoys the Viking Fest with her mother and sister.

Scandinavian pride was on display in Owl’s Head Park during the 20th anniversary celebration of Viking Fest on June 19.

The event, which was sponsored by the Scandinavian East Coast Museum, was originally scheduled for May 15 but was postponed because of parking permit issues. The program was also shortened due to COVID restrictions.

“I wish we could’ve had it on our regular day last month, but it’s good,” said Victoria Hofmo, president of the SECM. “It’s our 20th anniversary so we really wanted to celebrate that this year.”

Middle Eastern dancer Arabella Espana.

Arabella Espana gave a Middle Eastern dance performance and Katy Isennock and Cliff Matias provided Native American music and dance.

There were also plenty of activities for kids, who met costumed characters from “Frozen” and acted out the Norwegian fairy tale “Three Billy Goats Gruff.”

“It’s great to be here today,” said U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. “One of the best events of the year in Bay Ridge where we are celebrating Scandinavian culture.”

Officers from the 68th Precinct were also in attendance.

“It was a great day with sun rays to celebrate the Viking Festival 2021,” the precinct tweeted.