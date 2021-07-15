Fontbonne seniors earn softball scholarships

Fontbonne seniors Kayla Rolon and Santina Arena earned softball scholarships to Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia. The four-year varsity players anchored the infield and put up big numbers in 2021.

Rolon, the first baseman, hit .533 with seven homers and 44 RBIs in the cleanup spot. Arena, the shortstop, hit .394 with 16 RBIs and a team-leading 27 stolen bases as the leadoff hitter.

Coach Frank Marinello praised his former players.

“Kayla has always led by example,” Marinello said. “She’s a young woman who just respects the game and gets respect back. [Santina’s] a natural born leader and is one of the leaders of the league. You can’t put a measurement on her effort and how hard she plays.”

After the senior ceremony, a home run derby featuring members of the varsity, JV and alumnae took place in Dyker Park. Corine Fitzgibbons (Class of 2009) beat Arianna Dillon (Class of 2014) in the final round.

Fitzgibbons, a four-time all-star, hit .548 with 48 home runs and 153 RBIs in her four years at the school. Marinello said seeing her again was “like seeing the return of Babe Ruth.” He also said that watching Dillon, the current JV coach, was “like watching Brooks Robinson play third base.”