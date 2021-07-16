Police Beat: Crook steals cash from Bay Ridge grocery store, Uber driver scammed at Bath Beach

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

GROCERY ROBBED



A crook stole $3,000 in cash from a grocery store on Fifth Avenue and 79th Street July 10. Cops said the crook broke the door lock at 9:22 a.m. and took the cash from the register and a cabinet behind the counter. The owner told cops he didn’t lower the roll-down gate because it wasn’t working.

BUSTED FOR ARMED ROBBERY

Two men were arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a man at knifepoint on Third Avenue and 67th Street July 10. Cops said the suspects approached the 39-year-old victim at 5:39 p.m., assaulted him and stole $100 from his wallet. The victim, who sustained minor cuts, later identified the suspects to police.

TOYOTA TAKEN

A Toyota Forerunner was stolen on Sixth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway July 11. Cops said the owner parked the vehicle at 9:30 a.m. July 10. Surveillance footage shows the car being stolen close to midnight. The owner said the keys were in the car.

STOLEN PACKAGE

A crook stole a package worth more than $1,100 from an apartment building on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 78th Street July 11. Cops said the victim received a notice from FedEx that his package, containing a laptop, had been delivered while he was at work. When he got home, he saw that it had been stolen.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

DRIVER SCAMMED

Three crooks stole money from an Uber driver on Bath Avenue and Bay 20th Street July 10. Cops said the driver picked up the passengers at 7:20 p.m. and one of them asked for the driver’s phone so he could type in their destination. Instead, he transferred money out of the driver’s Uber account into his account without the victim knowing.

ATTACKED IN MOTEL

A 37-year-old man attacked and robbed a 22-year-old woman in a motel on Shore Parkway July 7. Cops said the two were arguing at 3:30 a.m. when the man punched the woman in the forehead and stole her ring.

JEWELRY STOLEN

A woman stole a man’s necklace while he was walking his dog on Avenue S and McDonald Avenue July 5. Cops said the woman got out of a car and asked the man for directions. She then gave him a chain for his dog, tore the jewelry from his neck and fled south on McDonald Avenue.

SCAMMED ON PHONE

A 30-year-old woman was scammed out of $1,000 by a man who pretended to have her sister at gunpoint. Cops said the man called her and demanded money for her release. She sent him $1,000 via Apple cash to an unknown number. She later called her sister, who said she was fine and had not been held at gunpoint.