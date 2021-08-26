City’s mosquito-spraying campaign comes to Southwest Brooklyn

From brooklyneagle.com

To reduce the risk of West Nile virus and mosquito activity in general, the Health Department plans to conduct an adulticide treatment in the southwest area of Brooklyn on Sept. 2.

Mosquitoes usually breed and thrive near the water’s edge, and thus, the area to be sprayed stretches from Bay Ridge to Coney Island, also including parts of Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Fort Hamilton, Gravesend, Homecrest, New Utrecht and Sea Gate.

This past Thursday, the mosquito-spraying campaign came to parts of Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, Gowanus, Greenwood Heights, Park Slope, Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, Sunset Park and Windsor Terrace.

Adulticide refers to the spraying of adult mosquitoes, while larvicide refers to the spraying of mosquito larvae before they grow into adults. Both are done at different times by the city’s Health Department.

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. Photo courtesy of NYC Mayor’s Office

So far, there have been three new cases of West Nile virus this year in New York City, according to the Health Department, but none in Brooklyn.

Trucks will spray pesticides between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting. In case of bad weather or equipment malfunctions, application will be delayed until Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Health Department will use very low concentrations of Anvil®, Duet®, or DeltaGard®. The risks of pesticides applied by the Health Department for mosquito control are low to people and pets, according to the department. However, some people who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash. People with respiratory conditions may also be affected.–>

To stay safe during spraying:

Stay indoors, whenever possible.

Air conditioners can remain on. While unnecessary, you may wish to close air conditioner vents, or choose the recirculate function.

After spraying:

Wash skin and clothing exposed to pesticides with soap and water.

Always wash fruits and vegetables with water.

“We urge everyone to take simple precautions to keep themselves and their families safe from mosquito bites,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi. “When outside, wear mosquito repellent, cover your arms and legs, discard standing water and install window screens to reduce your risk.”

The most effective way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water. New Yorkers are also encouraged to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors, the department adds.