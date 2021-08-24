Coney Island celebrates late-summer fun with new murals, Flicks on the Beach

Although summer may be coming to an end, Coney Island is still bringing fun to America’s Playground with art and movies.

The Alliance for Coney Island recently unveiled 13 new storefront gate murals spanning both the Amusement District and Mermaid Avenue commercial corridor.

This move continues the Alliance’s mural initiative that started last year. The latest mural project is called Coney Island for Everyone, and it features 12 artists that beautify the neighborhood and highlight the area’s diversity.

The murals are displayed on doors at such high-profile venues as Nathan’s Famous, Brooklyn Beach Shop, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park, El Dorado Bumper Cars, the Coney Island History Project, and more.

Artist Rachel Rankin, whose mural adorns the Chow Time restaurant on Mermaid Avenue, was happy to contribute to the project.

“It’s exciting to have my art up in Coney Island,” she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to add more color to the neighborhood.”

Coney Island is ready for its annual Flicks on the Beach series.

The mural project is funded by the New York City Department of Small Business Services’ Neighborhood 360 Grant Program.

“The creative visions from the artists make a vibrant public art gallery for the off season or at night when businesses are closed,” said Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island. “We are excited to have featured these local artists and hope New Yorkers will come see the pieces for themselves.”

In addition, the Coney Island Flicks on the Beach series has returned for its 10th year for two upcoming screenings on the beach at West 12th Street.

Muralist Erin Mathewson at Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park with Small Business Services Commissioner Jonnel Doris and Alliance for Coney Island Executive Director Alexandra Silversmith

The series begins Monday, Aug.30 with Pixar hit “Raya and The Last Dragon.” On Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be screened. Both films will start at 7:45 p.m.

“Flicks on the Beach is a perfect outdoor activity to share with family members and celebrate the end of summer before going back to school,” said Silversmith. “We hope anyone who wants a unique outdoor movie screening experience will join us on the beach and enjoy the beautiful Coney Island skyline at sunset and into the evening.”

The series is presented by the Alliance for Coney Island in partnership with Councilmember Mark Treyger (D-Coney Island-Sea Gate-Bensonhurst-Gravesend).

“We have a lot of great events happening in Coney Island this summer, and this is another option for a safe and fun outdoor activity for all to enjoy,” Treyger said.

Screenings will be held on a weather-permitting basis. Attendees are encouraged to bring a beach chair.