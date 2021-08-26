Feast of Santa Rosalia returns to 18th Avenue

A large group enjoys the 18th Avenue Feast. Photos by Paul C Gordon

One of Brooklyn’s most iconic events returned last week after a year off.

The annual Feast of Santa Rosalia began Aug. 19 on 18th Avenue – a/k/a Cristoforo Colombo Boulevard – from 67th Street to Bay Ridge Parkway.

The 10-day event features rides, music, games for the kids, drinks and food.

Some games and treats during the Feast.Photo by Paul Gordon

Bensonhurst resident Paul Gordon said the event’s return is important to local history and culture.

“It’s great to see not only Italian-Americans, but people of all races and demographics together enjoying the feast at a time when it is needed so much as also a means and form of social gathering and togetherness,” Gordon said.

The feast was canceled in anticipation of Hurricane Henri Aug. 22 but resumed the next day.

Some games and treats during the Feast.Photo by Paul Gordon

Singer Angelo Venuto, who will perform on 18th Avenue and 73rd Street Aug. 28, called the festival’s return a sign of hope.

“It’s going to bring Italians back together in their old neighborhood again,” Venuto said.

Venuto will play old and new songs that represent all cultures, “to make [all different races] feel the warmth of togetherness.”

Photo by Paul Gordon

“It’s a beautiful outdoor atmosphere,” he said. “Since the pandemic happened, everyone is happy to finally go out and enjoy an Italian feast.”

Some games and treats during the Feast.Photo by Paul Gordon
Members of the 62nd Precinct at the Feast of Santa Rosalia 
 
Photos courtesy of the 62nd Precinct Twitter

