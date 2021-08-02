Free concert series return this summer

Two free concert series have returned to southern Brooklyn following a year off due to COVID-19.

Performances on 79th Street in Shore Road Park will include Sha-Doobie on Aug. 3, Frankie Marra Band on Aug. 10, Canny Brothers Band (Irish Night) on Aug. 17; and Pushing 60’s on Aug. 24. All shows begin at 7 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. In case of rain, the shows will take place the following day.

For more information, visit facebook.com/NIABrooklyn.

Shows will also take place on the lawn near the bocce court in Marine Park, including The Projekt on Aug. 11; Decades on Aug. 18; and Regina Opera on Aug. 25, all at 7 p.m. The Fuzzy Lemons (Sept. 19) and Plastic Soul (Sept. 26) will perform at 3 p.m.

Frankie Marra performing in Shore Road Park. Eagle Urban Media/file photo

Concerts at the Ford Amphitheater in Coney Island will include Funk Flex Birthday Concert featuring Ginuwine and Friends on Aug. 7; Go Brooklyn! Stetsasonic & Friends 40th Anniversary Show on Aug. 28; Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson and DJ KS 360 on Aug. 29; and Reggae Gold meets Soca Gold in association with VP Record on Sept. 15.

All shows start at 7 p.m. Admission will be first come-first served.