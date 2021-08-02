Free concert series return this summer

By

Head Over Heels kicked off the summer concert series in Shore Road Park. Photo courtesy of NIA Brooklyn

Two free concert series have returned to southern Brooklyn following a year off due to COVID-19.

Performances on 79th Street in Shore Road Park will include Sha-Doobie on Aug. 3, Frankie Marra Band on Aug. 10, Canny Brothers Band (Irish Night) on Aug. 17; and Pushing 60’s on Aug. 24. All shows begin at 7 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. In case of rain, the shows will take place the following day.

For more information, visit facebook.com/NIABrooklyn.

Shows will also take place on the lawn near the bocce court in Marine Park, including The Projekt on Aug. 11; Decades on Aug. 18; and Regina Opera on Aug. 25, all at 7 p.m. The Fuzzy Lemons (Sept. 19) and Plastic Soul (Sept. 26) will perform at 3 p.m.

Frankie Marra performing in Shore Road Park. Eagle Urban Media/file photo

Concerts at the Ford Amphitheater in Coney Island will include Funk Flex Birthday Concert featuring Ginuwine and Friends on Aug. 7; Go Brooklyn! Stetsasonic & Friends 40th Anniversary Show on Aug. 28; Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson and DJ KS 360 on Aug. 29; and Reggae Gold meets Soca Gold in association with VP Record on Sept. 15.

All shows start at 7 p.m. Admission will be first come-first served. 

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles