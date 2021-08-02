New Chipotle opens on 86th Street

Bensonhurst is the latest location for the famous chain Chipotle Mexican Grill.

The eatery at 2076 86th St. officially opened on June 30.

The chain is expanding in Southern Brooklyn. Late last year, Chipotle opened at 4101 Fourth Ave. in a spot formerly occupied by Burger King.

There are also locations at 463 86th St. in Bay Ridge and 2940 Cropsey Ave. in Gravesend. There are a total of 17 in Brooklyn.

The restaurant features a walk-up window for picking up digital orders, meaning customers can pick up their Chipotle.com and Chipotle app orders without having to enter the restaurant.

“Chipotle’s mission is to cultivate a better world by making our real food more accessible to everyone,” said Erin Wolford, senior director of external communications. “We’re thrilled to open a new location in Bensonhurst with a walk-up window – the first walk-up window in New York City – making it more convenient than ever for neighborhood residents to enjoy delicious, real food.”