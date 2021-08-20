Police Beat: 73-year-old attacked over bike in Bensonhurst, crooks steal packages in Bay Ridge

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ATTACKED OUTSIDE BAR

A 44-year-old woman was attacked by another woman outside a bar at Third Avenue and 72nd Street Aug.14. Cops said the attacker hit the woman in the head with shoes at 3:45 a.m. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she received stitches.

HOME ROBBED

A crook stole $2,000 from a home on Eighth Avenue and 62nd Street Aug. 11. Cops said the air conditioner had been removed from the window and the money was taken from a bedroom dresser.

PACKAGE THIEF

A man stole packages from a truck while two workers were making deliveries on Fifth Avenue and 72nd Street Aug. 15. Cops recovered the property near the scene.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BUSTED FOR ROBBERY

A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 73-year-old man and stealing his bike and bags on 20th Avenue and 61st Street Aug. 11. Cops said the victim confronted the thief, who allegedly punched him several times in the face.

WAKE-UP CALL

Three men attacked and robbed a 36-year-old man on the N train at 18th Avenue and 63rd Street Aug. 14. Cops said the victim was asleep when he felt one of the crooks taking his bag. The crooks fled with the bag, an iPhone and $40 in cash.

PHONE THIEF

A man stole two phones from a cell phone store on Bay Parkway and 65th Street Aug. 9. Cops said the thief told a worker that he wanted to buy the phones but then ran off with them instead.

BUS DRIVER ROBBED

A bus driver was robbed on Harway and 25th avenues Aug. 8. Cops said the driver parked the bus at 4:21 a.m. and was on a break when a thief took his backpack from inside the bus.