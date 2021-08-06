Police Beat: Woman attacked on Fort Hamilton Parkway, crooks steal from Gravesend pharmacy

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ROAD RAGE

A 31-year-old woman was attacked by another woman on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 62nd Street July 31. Cops said the woman and her brother were driving at 3:07 p.m. when the attacker stopped her vehicle and started an argument. After the two got out of the car, the attacker punched the victim in the head, pulled her onto the ground and fled north on Fort Hamilton Parkway.

CAR BREAK-IN



A crook broke into a car and stole cash and property on Second Avenue and 65th Street July 29. Cops said the victim parked and locked her car at 5:49 p.m. While she was gone, the thief stole $1,000, an EZ-Pass, a Louis Vuitton bag and children’s shoes.

CAR STOLEN

A 2018 Chrysler 300 was stolen on 14th Avenue and 82nd Street July 28. Cops said the owner parked the car at 7 a.m. but didn’t lock it. While he was gone, two crooks broke in and fled south on 14th Avenue. The victim told cops he left a set of keys in the car.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

COSMETIC DAMAGE

Two crooks stole $1,000 worth of cosmetics from a pharmacy on 86th Street and Bay 10th streets July 25.

BUSTED FOR BIKE THEFT

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a moped on Avenue T and West Fifth Street July 23. Cops said the victim discovered the bike was missing at 12:40 a.m. and later saw the thief on surveillance footage. Later that day, the victim was driving on 17th Avenue, saw the suspect allegedly riding the bike and held him until police arrived.

YOU’VE GOT MAIL

A crook stole a credit card that was mailed to a 36-year-old man on Bath Avenue and Bay 40th Street July 24. Cops said the crook went through the victim’s mailbox at 3:10 p.m., stole an envelope containing a Citi Bank credit card and fled north on 25th Avenue.