Pols renew push to rename school for legendary principal

For the second time since her death, elected officials are seeking to rename I.S. 201 Dyker Heights Intermediate School for longtime principal Madeleine Brennan.

Brennan, who died in April 2020 at age 93, headed the school from 1963 until she retired in 2013.

State Senator Andrew Gounardes and City Councilmember Justin Brannan wrote a letter to NYC Department of Education Superintendent David Pretto, citing the work Brennan did for the community as the city’s longest-serving principal.

“For half a century, she helped shape local students and, by extension, the neighborhoods they came from into the incredible community we represent today,” the lawmakers wrote. “To commemorate her by having her name on the school she devoted so much of her life to would be a great way to celebrate and honor her remarkable life.”

The pols first called for the school to be renamed shortly after Brennan’s death. In 2013, Penny Santo, vice president of Liberty Kiwanis, also asked that it be renamed.

“I think it’s what is needed, it’s great and this is what Madeleine Brennan wanted,” she told this paper last year.