Sand sculpting contest canceled again due to COVID

The annual sand sculpting contest in Coney Island has been canceled due to COVID-19 for the second straight year.

The contest, which was first held 30 years ago, features dozens of sculptures created by people of all ages who battle for top money prizes.

“Due to the current rising number of cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the high level of touchpoints in the contest, the Alliance for Coney Island and Brooklyn Community Services are regretfully announcing the postponement of the coveted event until the summer of 2022,” said the alliance. “Both organizations look forward to hosting a free fun-filled event for all to enjoy next year and encourage you to follow their social media @coneyislandfun for up-to-date information on events for the rest of the season.”