St. Mark’s Comics makes its return at Industry City

One of the most beloved shops in the comic-book aficionado community, which was closed for more than two years, has now made its way to Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

St. Mark’s Comics, which was founded in 1983 and was featured in “Friends” and “Sex in the City,” marked its return with a grand opening at the massive waterfront space at Industry City on Friday, July 30.

To help celebrate the event, Brooklyn Cyclones mascots Sandy the Seagull and Pee-Wee were in attendance. Signings were also held with toy designer Tim Clarke and comic writers W. Maxwell Prince and Charles Soule, both of whom live in Brooklyn.

In February 2019, the well-known comics emporium closed its doors at its East Village spot. For a time, it had a satellite store on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights, but that store closed in 2012.



The co-owner of the new shop, Mitch Cutler, said there was an outpouring of support when the original store on St. Marks Place closed.

“The decision to close wasn’t easy, but it’s what we had to do at the time,” he said. “Almost immediately, people began proposing a new shop.”

The store added partner Nick Giangarra, a comics professional, to find the right new space for the shop.

Cutler noted that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed them down, but the partners were waiting for the right situation.

“We’re tremendously excited to have found the perfect new home at Industry City,” he said. “You can expect the same vast stock, deep back issues and dedicated customer service that you’ve come to expect since we started in 1984. But we’re also adding a new layer of expertise — and a vintage toy inventory — by combining forces with Nick’s company, Big Tin Robot Toys and Collectibles.”

Jim Somoza, director of development at Industry City, is happy to add St. Mark’s Comics to IC’s roster.

“With the recent opening of HiFi Provisions Record Shop, vintage markets like A Current Affair and antique purveyors such as cityFoundry, the arrival of a renowned comic book establishment like St. Mark’s Comics marks our campus as a haven for old school New York,” he said.

St. Mark Comics first shop on St. Mark’s Place in the East Village.



Fans were also excited to have the store in the borough.

“Having a comic book store in Industry City is amazing, but having, St. Mark’s Comics, one of the most iconic comic book stores in NYC, find a home in Brooklyn is beyond words,” said longtime fan Anthony Marino. “(There were) many hours spent there, late nights searching for comics and attending podcasts by Cultural Compulsive Disorder. It’s the best place for a deep dive on past issues with a crazy knowledgeable staff.”

According to the St. Mark’s Comic’s website, “Famous for our enormous and diverse stock, late-night hours, and spectacular staff, we became an East Village icon.”

The new store is located at 51 35th St., Sunset Park. For more information, visit stmarkscomics.com.