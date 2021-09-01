Axe-throwing venue opens at Industry City

Industry City continues to bring unique forms of entertainment to the Sunset Park waterfront.

The indoor axe-throwing venue Stumpy’s Hatchet House will open its first New York location at 67 34th St. on Sept. 2. The first Stumpy’s opened in Eatontown, N.J., in 2016.

The space is 12,000 square feet and will include 14 socially distanced throwing pits, each of which has two targets.

Each party will be assigned a coach to teach them safety and skill.

Keith Hughes, one of the owners, wants people to step out of their comfort zone to try something unique.

“Our goal at Stumpy’s is to create an environment where you feel like you’re hanging out in someone’s yard,” Hughes said. “There’s nothing quite like the vibe of Industry City in all of New York, and it just made sense, as a native Brooklynite, to bring Stumpy’s to Industry City.”

But it’s not all about axe-throwing. Seven-hundred square feet are dedicated to a bar with ample seating. There’s also foosball, cornhole, shuffleboard, giant Jenga and several TV screens around the bar for guests to watch sports.

“Stumpy’s adds to our expanding list of fun and exciting new concepts at our campus that complement our growing nightlife scene for the visitors and the surrounding community,” said Jim Somoza, director of development at Industry City. “As we see our city reopening, we hope to continue adding to our diverse roster of businesses, events and interactive activities.”

The venue is reserved for special events and large groups Monday through Wednesday. It’s open to the public Thursday from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To reserve a spot, visit stumpyshh.com.