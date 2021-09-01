Boy Scout Troop 376 welcomes new Eagle Scouts

Two Boy Scouts reached the rank of Eagle Scout at Our Lady of Grace Church, 430 Ave. W.

John Roman and Gianni Cassata of Troop 376 were recognized for their hard work and dedication by the Boy Scouts of America at the Aug. 21 ceremony, which was attended by family members and fellow Scouts.

Jo Anne Cassata with son Gianni Cassata and Doreen Roman with son John Roman.

The organization focuses on development and values-based leadership training that prepares young people for life.

According to its website, the Scouting organization is composed of approximately 2.2 million members between the ages of 5 and 21 and approximately 800,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the U.S. and its territories.

Eagle Scout is the highest advancement rank in Boy Scouting.

John Cassata with son Gianni Cassata and John Roman Sr. with son John.

“I think this is a wonderful thing to do for the kids,” said Carl Bergonzo of Troop 376. “We are teaching them to become leaders, true characters and responsible human beings.”

The ceremony included the lighting of the Eagle Trail, the Eagle Oath and Pledge and a rose ceremony.

“I’ve been to about four of them and they are always very inspirational,” said Mary Ann De Luca, an Our Lady of Grace parishioner. “It’s nicely planned and done. I went on one of the [Boy Scouts] camping trips. I had a lot of great experiences and I learned a lot. “

Gianni Cassata and John Roman perform the lighting of the Eagle Trail.