Brooklyn-Based Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dem Club Honors the Justice’s Legacy and Names Board Members in First In-Person Meeting

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Democratic Club swung into full force with its first in-person meeting of around 50 attendees this Monday.

The Brooklyn-based Democratic club, which aims to elect more Democratic women into office and increase civic engagement, announced its board members with elected officials and prominent community activists in attendance.

“This club was founded on the ideals of the late Justice Ginsburg, who sadly passed away one year ago. She was a steadfast pioneer who fought fiercely to break down walls for women and protect the rights of all. Let’s keep her legacy alive,” said Sabrina Lucia Rezzy, president of the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Democratic Club. Ms. Rezzy is a resident of Brooklyn Heights.

In attendance were State Sen. Julia Salazar, Brooklyn Democratic Party District Leader (AD 50) Emile Bazile, and James Juliano, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney’s field director.

Françoise Olivas (VP, Community Outreach) and Sabrina Lucia Rezzy (President) holding a print of Kristen Blush’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg photograph from her “All Rise” exhibition.

Photos courtesy of Ruth Bader Ginsbrug Democratic Club

Also there, in a fitting tribute to the late RBG, was photographer Kristen Blush, who captured the justice for a photography series in October 2019, and debuted the unseen photos in Brooklyn a day before at the “All Rise” exhibition. Prints, of course, were proudly displayed at the Greenpoint meeting.

The following club board members were named. Each, Rezzy said, has displayed tenacity and dedication towards advancing Democratic ideals:

Sabrina Lucia Rezzy – President

Vladimir Sterlin – Treasurer

Ella Frederick – Corresponding Secretary

James Christopher – Vice President, Communications

David Belsky – Vice President, Strategy

Françoise Olivas – Vice President, Community Outreach (hosted the meeting at her Greenpoint, Brooklyn home).

Princess Charles – Vice President, Youth Outreach

Rezzy also announced the new youth arm of the club, headed by Princess Charles, the VP of Youth Outreach, which will “help the youth get involved, educated and inspired about civic engagement.”

The club hopes to continue to grow quickly and has a slate of events coming up, including regular community clean-ups, voter engagement drives for National Voter Registration Day, a Planned Parenthood march and more.

From hosting a fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock’s re-election (D-Ga.) this past Friday, to cleaning up parks during the pandemic, the RBG Club “is all about involvement at every level to lift up communities and promote Democracy. The sheer enthusiasm we’ve seen is a harbinger for more good things to come,” said Sabrina.