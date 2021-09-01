Car show helps families of fallen police officers

The fifth annual NYPD Motorcycle and Car Show was held on Avenue V between Flatbush Avenue and Kimball Street Aug. 29.

The show is hosted by Evans Georgopulos of the Antique Automobile Association of Brooklyn.

This year’s show was dedicated to law enforcement and proceeds were given to the families of “NYPD Fallen Heroes.”

Georgopulos said he got the idea for this year’s fundraiser from his friend, retired NYPD Deputy Chief Charles Scholl.

With help from the 63rd Precinct, the event featured food, music, raffle, trophies and, of course, antique cars.

“It was a very nice event,” Georgopulos said. “I had over 100 cars and about 200 spectators that showed up. I got my permits and everything went off beautifully. So many people came to see this event. I had people from all the five boroughs, New Jersey, and even Long Island.”

Proceeds in past years went to Relay for Life and St. Jude’s.

“I’ve gotten so many phone calls from people who say they can’t wait for next year,” Georgopulos said. “We know it’s going to be a goal every year from now on.”