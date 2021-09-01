Community Board 10 returns with meetings, some in-person

After a few months off for the summer, Community Board 10 will hold several committee meetings in September.

The board said meetings that are subject to the Open Meetings Law must be conducted in person.

The board has streamed its meetings via Zoom and YouTube since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This month, two meetings are slated to take place in person. CB10 will continue to stream meetings on its YouTube channel.

On Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., the Zoning and Land Use Committee will review the Dept. of City Planning’s proposed Citywide Open Restaurants Text Amendment. DCP representatives will be present. The review will continue on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

The Traffic and Transportation Committee will meet at Park Asia Restaurant, 811 66th St., at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9. They will discuss the Dept. of Transportation’s proposed traffic changes on Seventh and Eighth Avenues from 39th Street to 67th Street, including one-way traffic conversion.

On Monday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., the Police and Public Safety Committee will review New York State liquor license requests for Vivala Pizza Inc., 6305 Fort Hamilton Pkwy., Affable Eatery Inc., 912 65th St., Mr. Chips, 7506 Third Ave., and Fonda Garibaldi Inc., 6732 13th Ave.

The committee will also review the liquor license renewal for Catch 22, 7221 Third Ave., in response to complaints from the community.

The board will hold its general meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 at Knights of Columbus,1305 86th St..

To watch meetings, visit https://bit.ly/3gQufHX.