Crowds come back for Fifth Avenue festival

The Sunset Park Business Improvement District said goodbye to summer and hello to fall with its annual Fifth Avenue Street Festival Sept. 26.

The festival, which was scrapped last year due to the pandemic, took place from 44th and 59th Street and included hundreds of vendors, dozens of stores, two children’s amusement zones and two performance stages.

Organizer Cathy Williams arranged each vending space, made sure everyone had the proper permits and encouraged merchants to participate.

“There was special satisfaction seeing how many stores and vendors came out and how many visitors enjoyed the event,” said BID executive director David Estrada. “Some of our vendors have been selling at the festival for more than a decade, so it was great to see familiar faces making visitors happy.”



Musicians performed throughout the day.

Vendors sold food and drinks.

Vendors offered a variety of merchandise.