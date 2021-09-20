FIAO holds biggest golf tournament yet

The Federation of Italian-American Organizations held its annual golf tournament at the Dyker Beach Golf Course Sept. 10.

The fundraiser, which benefits FIAO’s programs, honored Harry D’Onofrio and the Ben Bay Kiwanis Foundation for their contributions to the community.

D’Onofrio, who was president of the 68th Precinct Youth Council for five years, received the Humanitarian Award.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Assemblymember Peter Abbate took part in the event.

A golfer tees off at Dyker Beach. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

FIAO said this year’s tournament had more golfers and raised more money than any previous event.

“We are so excited to use the funds collected towards ‘enriching our community’ through advancing our center to reach its greatest potential,” the group said on Facebook.