Fox opens headquarters as council race heats up

Brian Fox, the Republican candidate for City Council in the 43rd District, officially opened his campaign headquarters Sept. 12.

Fox is running against Democrat Justin Brannan, the first-term incumbent who has held the seat since 2018. The district includes Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Assemblymember Michael Tannousis and former State Sen. Marty Golden joined Fox outside his new office at 510 83rd St., where he told supporters it was time for a change.

“I couldn’t be more hungry to make the changes necessary in this community,” Fox said. “I am going to be the candidate that brings law enforcement, police and corrections. I’m going to re-fund the police, and that’s a promise.”

Malliotakis said Fox’s campaign “is about ensuring that we have people at City Hall who care about public safety, quality of life and care that crime has skyrocketed and want to bring it back to pre-Bill de Blasio levels.”

“The families of south Brooklyn deserve a city councilmember with the guts to stand up for common sense in a legislative body that has veered dangerously leftward,” Tannousis said. “Brian Fox will be that voice.”