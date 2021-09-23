Greek School of Plato has a new home

The new Greek School of Plato opened with a celebration Sept. 18.

The school teaches Greek language, history and culture to kids from pre-K to ninth grade.

The new building at 670 92nd St. replaces the old school at 479 81st St.

Mary Glyptis, vice president of the board of directors and president of the educational board, said it was an honor to celebrate the milestone.

A priest says a blessing during the ceremony. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“As vice president and an alumna of the school, I feel a direct connection to the shared history as my father held this very role,” Glyptis said. “Similar to my personal legacy, this day affirms a past and a future. And the future it highlights includes enduring Hellenism, scholarship and service that have characterized our school since its founding in 1977.”

U.S Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Assemblymember Michael Tannousis and Councilmember Justin Brannan attended the ceremony and alumni members performed music.

“I wish all the students luck,” Malliotakis said. “I know there’s going to be so much education and preservation of Greek culture, language, performing arts and more to be enjoyed here for generations to come.”